Rochester, MN

Voles Tearing Through Rochester Neighborhoods – Here’s How To Protect Your Yard

By Dunken
Quick Country 96.5
Quick Country 96.5
 15 days ago
Voles are terrorizing my neighborhood in northwest Rochester and I’ve heard from several others that say the tiny little rodents are wreaking havoc in other parts of the city too. I knew I had a problem when I noticed little tunnels in my grass and my wife spotted damage in her garden. I bought some repellent, but unfortunately, that stuff didn’t work. After talking about this today on the radio we received a lot of suggestions from listeners.

Quick Country 96.5

Quick Country 96.5

Rochester, MN
Olmsted County, MN
Quick Country 96.5

Olmsted Co. Public Health Urges Residents To Prepare For Wednesday’s Weather

It has been a hot, dry summer. There is some relief in sight with temps only expected to be in the 80s by late week, but before then we’re going to have to deal with dangerous heat. Olmsted County is urging residents to prepare for extreme heat on Wednesday when the high temp is expected to be in the mid-90s with heat index readings or "feels like" temps easily soaring into the triple digits.
Minnesota State
Quick Country 96.5

Minnesota Campground Just Named One of 10 Best in U.S.

We're pretty good at a lot of things in Minnesota, right? And now, this Minnesota campground has just been named one of the ten best in the United States. When it comes to getting out and enjoying the great outdoors, nobody does it better than we do in a right? I mean, we've got some beautiful natural areas to enjoy whether that's here in our backyard, up north (by Brainerd, dont'cha know!) or along the scenic North Shore of Lake Superior.

