Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Sandersville, GA

Insurance and Safety Fire Commissioner Says Youth Arrested for Three Counts of Arson

By AllOnGeorgia
allongeorgia.com
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleInsurance and Safety Fire Commissioner John F. King announced today that an 11-year-old male is in custody after being suspected of committing three acts of arson. The first fire occurred on July 1st at approximately 2:16 p.m. on Park Avenue in Sandersville. The second and third fires occurred subsequently on July 4th at 10:00 a.m. and 11:55 a.m. at a residence off Highway 242 in Bartow.

allongeorgia.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Sandersville, GA
City
Washington, GA
City
Bartow, GA
Local
Georgia Society
State
Washington State
Sandersville, GA
Crime & Safety
Local
Georgia Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Arson
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Society
Related
Texas StatePosted by
The Associated Press

Texas runoff to decide who fills GOP US Rep. Wright’s seat

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — A runoff for a U.S. House seat in Texas on Tuesday came down to two Republicans in a race to succeed Rep. Ron Wright, who in February became the first member of Congress to die after being diagnosed with COVID-19. Susan Wright, a GOP party activist and widow of the late congressman, carried the endorsement of former President Donald Trump into the special election runoff with Jake Ellzey, a Republican state legislator who is backed by former Gov. Rick Perry.
SportsNBC News

Simone Biles to miss individual all-around final at Tokyo Olympics

TOKYO -- Simone Biles will not defend her all-around gold medal, USA Gymnastics confirmed Wednesday morning. The 24-year-old superstar will miss the individual competition at the Tokyo Olympic Games to focus on her mental health, her team said. “Simone will continue to be evaluated daily to determine whether or not...

Comments / 0

Community Policy