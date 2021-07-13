Insurance and Safety Fire Commissioner Says Youth Arrested for Three Counts of Arson
Insurance and Safety Fire Commissioner John F. King announced today that an 11-year-old male is in custody after being suspected of committing three acts of arson. The first fire occurred on July 1st at approximately 2:16 p.m. on Park Avenue in Sandersville. The second and third fires occurred subsequently on July 4th at 10:00 a.m. and 11:55 a.m. at a residence off Highway 242 in Bartow.allongeorgia.com
Comments / 0