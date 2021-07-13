Cancel
Citrus season ends on sour note

Cover picture for the articleFlorida’s beleaguered citrus growers ended the 2020-2021 growing season Monday with a yield below what had already been expected to be one of the lowest in decades. The U.S. Department of Agriculture announced Florida growers produced enough oranges — mostly for orange juice — to fill 52.8 million 90-pound boxes, the industry standard, during the season that began late last summer.

