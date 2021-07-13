Interest rates, earnings highlight discussion; board tables OMMA renewal requests

Woodward County Commissioners considered several certificates of compliance for Oklahoma Medical Marijuana Authority during their meeting at the courthouse Monday morning. (Photo by Dawnita Fogleman)

Woodward County Commissioners reviewed interest rates, earnings and maturity dates on county accounts during their meeting Monday morning.

County Treasurer Kim Bowers provided a list of all accounts and what interest they are earning, which District 2 Commissioner Clint White prepared into a spreadsheet.

“We have $22,370,104 in accounts that are earning significantly lower than what could have been earned in our ICS (Insured Cash Sweep) account,” Clint White said. “If the funds that were invested (were) in lower (interest) accounts… the county could have earned an additional $36,122.12.”

Eleven CD’s were opened at a .4 percent interest, when the money could have gone to a .7 percent but Bowers chose to just leave them and let them roll over.

“I think the taxpayers deserve to know how much additional interest that the county can earn if it was invested,” Clint White said.

District 1 Commissioner Troy White said he thinks there is a lot of opportunity to earn a lot more interest for the county.

“I and the board and I'm sure that the taxpayers will appreciate that,” Troy White said. “I appreciate you putting this data together because that's quite an amount of data, but it makes it clear.”

Commissioners considered several certificates of compliance for Oklahoma Medical Marijuana Authority (OMMA)

OMMA renewal applications for Whitehead Pharms and certificates for Petal Acres, LLC and Willow Green LLC were all tabled for lack of documentation.

The board reviewed documentation for AC Farms, Incorporation’s OMMA renewal for 161 acres in Section 35 T22N R21W and the county clerk issued the customary letter.

Commissioners approved low bids for county-wide six-month emulsion and grader blades and bolts opened last week.

The board approved the disposal of recycle station and Pemberton set of forks for District 1. According to Troy White, these were old items he has never seen that somehow ended up back on the District’s inventory list.

A revised Emergency Transportation and Revolving (ETR) Fund Program for District 2 was approved for EW 51, beginning at NS 208 extending 4 miles to NS 212.

After county officers meeting and discussion, the board once again tabled the employee handbook for further review of the employee opt-out acceptance for receiving a monthly amount in lieu of the flexible benefit allowance.

An executive session was held to discuss employee matters. The board approved instructing the human resources director to draft a letter with instructions on continuing the county's portion of the medical disability insurance to continue up to Dec. 22 and allow employee the opportunity to continue their voluntary benefits at their expense.

The board approved an interlocal agreement with Sharon Mutual Public Schools to provide county owned machinery and equipment needed to make improvements on school property.

Six-month county-wide sealed bids for tires and track-hoe services were opened. Tire bids from K&S Tire and Direct Discount Tire were tabled for tabulations. The sole bid from Cross Timber Construction for track hoe services was accepted.

Maximum monthly highway expenditures for June 2021 were calculated at $254,342.17. The Court Clerk’s records management and preservation monthly report for July 1, 2021 was approved at $31,529.51

A transfer of appropriations of $15.90 out of Sheriff’s seizure property account into Sheriff’s forfeiture account, accidentally placed in the wrong account, was approved.