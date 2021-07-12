Cancel
MLB

Stoneman Douglas infielder Gavin Conticello drafted by Arizona Diamondbacks

By Adam Lichtenstein
Fort Lauderdale Sun-Sentinel
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleStoneman Douglas infielder Gavin Conticello helped lead the Eagles to a state championship and a national title. His reward: getting picked by the Arizona Diamondbacks in the MLB draft. Arizona picked the Douglas infielder in the eighth round with the 228th pick on Monday. “It’s a dream come true,” Conticello...

