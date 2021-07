The PlayStation 4 is a machine of real beauty. Released in 2013 to critical acclaim and noted for its glorious technical performance, it’s sold over 100 million units in less than a decade. And while its successor, the PlayStation 5, launched last year and is expected to supersede the PS4 in sales, the PlayStation 4 still offers a vast and intricate library of excellent games which are, of course, compatible with the PlayStation 5.If you’re still searching for a PS5, you’re not alone. People up and down the country are still struggling to get their hands on the elusive console...