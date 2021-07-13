There’s one more day of the Ballpark Stars & Stripes Streetfest. Here’s what to know, and what to do there.

The MLB All-Star Game has brought with it a lot of fanfare, and not all of it has a ticket price (or baseball). The Stars & Stripes Streetfest, an all-ages festival in Five Points, is free to attend and offers everything from food and drinks to games, concerts, comedy showcases and ax-throwing. Emceed and hosted by former NBA Host Xavier Soller, the community festival started last Friday and has taken over two blocks of 21st Street (between Market and Lawrence) and two more of Larimer Street (20th to 22nd).