White Oak Healthcare Partners Brings on Dopoulos, Plans Aggressive Growth in Skilled Nursing

White Oak Healthcare REIT has closed on the sale of a 31-property portfolio of senior living communities formerly operated by Senior Lifestyle Corp. to two buyers. One of the buyers was Welltower (NYSE: WELL). The real estate investment trust (REIT) picked up 29 communities for about $147 million and tapped Chicago-based Pathway to Living to manage 22 of them, with Portland, Oregon-based Frontier Management managing the other seven. The other buyer was Midwest Health, which acquired two properties in Nebraska and Kansas.