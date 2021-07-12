Cancel
White Oak Healthcare Partners Brings on Dopoulos, Plans Aggressive Growth in Skilled Nursing

By Alex Zorn
With the market for nursing homes showing no sign of slowing, an investment firm is looking to expand in the skilled nursing sector with a new team headed by Jason Dopoulos. As managing principal of White Oak Healthcare Partners, a subset of White Oak Healthcare Finance, which is a subsidiary of White Oak Global Advisors — a $7 billion private equity fund that is mostly a debt fund — Dopoulos plans to get aggressive in the SNF market starting this month.

