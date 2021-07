Entering his third season as Maryland's head coach, Mike Locksley, faces a potential transition campaign as the Terrapins hope to move from the bottom of the Big Ten standings to the mid-to-upper tier with the help of second-year starting quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa. InsideMDSports publisher Jeff Ermann said on Tuesday's episode of 247Sports' College Football Daily podcast that UMD could have a special season offensively if Tagovailoa is a more consistent player following offseason revisions on that side of the football.