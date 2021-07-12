Anthony Herring indicted in homicide investigation; 300 block of Gambell Street
Last Friday, an Anchorage grand jury indicted 21-year-old Anthony Lee Herring for shooting five people on June 19, 2021 in Anchorage. Herring was indicted on one count of first-degree murder, two counts of second-degree murder, four counts of attempted first-degree murder, one count of first-degree weapons misconduct, four counts of first-degree assault, and one count of evidence tampering.www.anchoragepress.com
