Last November, my partners and I built a simple investment search tool to help investors discover alternative investment opportunities. We’d each navigated building portfolios of non-traditional investments in our own way -- figuring out how to invest in private companies, cryptocurrencies, asset-backed debt and trading cards -- but we felt the experience could be a lot more awesome. Vincent is our vision of a tool for the everyday investor to deliver on that promise. Today, we’re grateful to announce the start of our next chapter, beginning with a $6 million financing led by a set of great investors who see the opportunity to help the next generation of investors do it better.