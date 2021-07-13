Cancel
Chester County, SC

Special Weather Statement issued for Chester, Union by NWS

weather.gov
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-07-12 21:47:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-12 22:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Chester; Union STRONG THUNDERSTORMS WILL IMPACT CHESTER AND SOUTHEASTERN UNION COUNTIES UNTIL 1045 PM EDT At 957 PM EDT, Doppler radar indicated strong thunderstorms along a line extending from 13 miles southeast of Union to 14 miles northeast of Winnsboro, and moving north at 20 mph. Locations to be impacted include Chester, Union, Great Falls, Monarch Mill, Fort Lawn, Carlisle, Richburg, Chester State Park, Blackstock and Lockhart. Wind gusts up to 40 mph, pea size hail and very heavy rainfall rates up to 2 inches per hour will be possible in these areas.

alerts.weather.gov

