Dodgers stick with pitchers through first two days of 2021 MLB Draft

In 2020, the Dodgers played just 60 regular-season games. As of right now, the Dodgers have played 91 games, so if you struggle with math (5 out of 4 people do), that means there are 71 games left. That means the Dodgers can almost treat this like 2020, henceforth! The season is not now so long and they can “sprint” to the finish line. But will they? I think they have already “flipped the switch.” There is no mistaking that the Trevor Bauer situation looms large and I have read so many pieces that have him dead and buried.