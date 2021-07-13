Dodgers stick with pitchers through first two days of 2021 MLB Draft
A year after selecting pitchers with each of their first three MLB Draft selections, the Dodgers took their affinity for the position one step further in 2021. The Dodgers, who didn’t have a second-round pick this year, drafted pitchers with each of their first nine selections through the first 10 rounds of the 2021 MLB Draft. They went to the high school ranks for first-round pick Maddux Bruns and third-round pick Peter Heubeck before drafting college pitchers in rounds 4–10 to cap the second day of the draft. In total, they have selected three left-handers and six right-handers.dodgers.mlblogs.com
Comments / 0