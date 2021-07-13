Cancel
Reign Disick, 6, & Sister Penelope, 9, Look Like Their Dad Scott’s ‘Mini-Me’ In Luxury Jet Pics

By Jessica Wang
Hollywood Life
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleScott Disick shared snapshots of his ‘mini-me’ children aboard a private jet. See the pics!. Scott Disick shared some snapshots of his “mini-me” kids on Instagram Story on July 12. The TV personality, 38, shared a picture of son Reign, 6, and daughter Penelope, 9, whom he shares with former partner Kourtney Kardashian, aboard a private jet on IG on Monday, reveling in his miniature doppelgängers.

