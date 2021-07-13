Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Portland, OR

Not guilty plea entered for police officer in assault case

Posted by 
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 14 days ago

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — An attorney for a Portland police officer has entered a not guilty plea on the officer’s behalf to a fourth-degree assault charge involving his alleged actions during a protest last year.

Corey Budworth waived his appearance at arraignment Monday in Multnomah County Circuit Court, The Oregonian/OregonLive reported.

A grand jury last month indicted Budworth on the misdemeanor charge, accusing him of striking a woman in the head with a baton. It was the first time a Portland police officer has faced prosecution over striking or firing at someone during a protest.

A team of 50 police officers who served on a specialized crowd-control unit in Oregon and had responded to Portland’s ongoing, often violent protests against racial injustice and police brutality last year resigned en masse after Budworth’s indictment.

The officers, detectives and sergeants on the Rapid Response Team voted to resign because of a perceived lack of support from City Hall and from the district attorney in the past year, according to the mayor’s office and officers.

Senior Multnomah County Circuit Judge Marilyn Litzenberger on Monday ordered that Budworth have no contact with Teri Jacobs, an independent photographer and the alleged victim.

The indictment accuses the officer of “unlawfully, knowingly and recklessly causing physical injury” to Jacobs on Aug. 18. Jacobs alleges Budworth “bashed her in the face” with his baton after he knocked her to the ground, according to court records.

A video shared on Twitter shows the officer running and hitting the back of a woman’s head with his baton after police had declared an unlawful assembly and ordered a crowd to disperse. That knocked the woman down and then he struck her in the head with the baton again while she was down, according to the video.

Budworth’s next court appearance, set to be by phone, is scheduled for 9 a.m. Aug. 20 to determine trial readiness.

Jacobs filed a civil rights and battery suit against the city of Portland stemming from the police push and baton strike. The city this spring agreed to pay her $50,000, plus $11,000 in attorney fees, to settle the case, according to court records.

Comments / 0

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

513K+
Followers
286K+
Post
242M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Multnomah County, OR
Crime & Safety
County
Multnomah County, OR
Multnomah County, OR
Government
Local
Oregon Government
Portland, OR
Government
Local
Oregon Crime & Safety
City
Portland, OR
Portland, OR
Crime & Safety
State
Oregon State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police Brutality#Portland Police#Guilty Plea#Ap#The Rapid Response Team#Twitter
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Law Enforcement
News Break
Politics
Related
Aurora, COPosted by
The Associated Press

2 Colorado officers arrested after 1 hits suspect with gun

AURORA, Colo. (AP) — A Colorado police officer has been arrested after video showed him using his pistol to beat a man he was trying to take into custody, choking him and threatening to kill him, while another officer was accused of failing to stop her colleague as required by a new police accountability law passed during racial injustice protests last year.

Comments / 0

Community Policy