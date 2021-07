Marvel: Crisis Protocol has announced a series of new Character Packs, including their largest miniature ever in the Dread Dormammu. Atomic Mass Games released a new trailer for their miniatures skirmish game Marvel: Crisis Protocol revealing a total of eight new miniatures and a brand new piece of terrain. The game will add Clea, the Ancient One, Brother Voodoo, the Hood (who comes with two different miniatures), Baron Mordo, and Dormammu to the game, as well as a new Dr. Strange miniature on a normal sized base. A Terrain Pack for the Sanctum Sanctorum will also be released. Notably, the Dormammu miniature will be Marvel: Crisis Protocol's largest miniature yet and will come with the rules needed to run an Ultimate Encounter that pits two players against a third player controlling Dormammu. Atomic Mass Games released a trailer for its new group of characters packs, which you can view above.