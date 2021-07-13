Cricut Design Space Basics

If you wish to further your knowledge and skills for the Cricut machine, which is the most popular equipment we offer for use at our makerspace, then this is the class for you. We will cover how to use the Cricut Design Space and the basics of using this versatile piece of crafting equipment. Intermediate computer skills are required and feel free to register to participate in this class online at https://bit.ly/3mVyILc. You can also register by calling us at 325-676-6025 and asking for Heather Carter.