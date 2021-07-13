Harvard Business School taps Villanova associate dean as first chief diversity and inclusion officer

Fuller Seminary is pleased to announce that Oscar García-Johnson has been appointed chief of diversity, equity, and inclusion (CDEI), effective immediately. In this role, Dr. García-Johnson will lead the development and implementation of strategies and plans to advance Fuller’s commitment to diversity, equity, and inclusive excellence in partnership with the Senior Leadership Team, ethnic center directors, Diversity Council, staff, faculty, and students. He succeeds Alexis Abernethy, who was recently named chief academic officer.
