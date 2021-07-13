Cancel
Villanova, PA

Harvard Business School taps Villanova associate dean as first chief diversity and inclusion officer

By Hannah Green – Staff Reporter
Philadelphia Business Journal
 14 days ago
Harvard Business School, promising a long-term focus on diversity, equity and inclusion, has hired its first chief diversity officer.

Philadelphia Business Journal

Philadelphia, PA
The Philadelphia Business Journal provides essential local business news and market intelligence for its readers by helping them grow their businesses, grow their careers and simplify their professional lives.

 http://www.bizjournals.com/philadelphia
