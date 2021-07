US Economic Data remains at the forefront of risk-sentiment (at least for now) Fed remains under pressure amid heightened inflationary concerns. USD/ZAR has turned positive after breaking above the key psychological level of 14.00 that previously held bulls at bay. With the political turmoil recently weighing on the volatile ZAR, the key psychological level of 15.00 currently remains in sight as investors and traders focus on important US economic data, (namely tomorrow’s Fed Interest rate decision) may further assist in the catalyzation of price action for the imminent move.