Moringa (Moringa Oleifera), commonly known as “drumstick tree” or “miracle tree”, is a plant native to India and Nepal. This powerful food has been used for thousands of years in traditional Ayurvedic medicine systems in India for better digestive and heart health. This can be attributed to the nutrition of moringa leaves, which are filled with iron, potassium, and vitamin C. In recent years, this superfood has gained popularity as individuals and companies add it to smoothies, açaí bowls, and snack bars.