Summer Kid's World
Join your South Branch for a limited summer series of programs hosted inside the Mall of Abilene in the large courtyard. Summer Kid’s World will be a weekly event hosted each Tuesday afternoon in July, and each program will feature a different guest. Your South Branch Library will be the featured guest at this session, and we’ll offer a super fun activity for kids and families to enjoy for free. All materials will be provided so we’ll see y’all at the mall this summer!www.abilenetx.gov
