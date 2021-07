UPDATE: This post has been updated to include pricing information for the 2022 Hyundai Santa Cruz. Compact pickup trucks are back, thanks to a pair of new models from pickup truck first-timer Hyundai and pickup sales king Ford. The 2022 Ford Maverick and 2022 Hyundai Santa Cruz will launch at the same time and will compete head to head in the marketplace, but their real-world battle is still a few months away. For now, though, we can get a pretty good idea of how they'll stack up by comparing their vital statistics and specifications.