So, the Phillies have struggled to finally get to .500 at 44-44, only 3 1/2 games behind the Mets in NL East at the All-Star break,. And they have gotten there with a bullpen that doesn’t pass the laugh test, a defense that is so bad that it can’t be counted on to make even the most elementary plays, and with Bryce Harper hitting .278 with 15 homes, 34 RBI’s and an OPS of .891.