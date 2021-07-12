Semi with apples rolls on Highway 97 in Kittitas County

A semi truck hauling apples rolled Monday on Highway 97 south of Blewett Pass. Provided photo/Washington State Patrol

DRYDEN — Traffic has slowed on Highway 97 after a semi with trailer loaded with apples rolled just south of Blewett Pass.

The semi was reported blocking the southbound lane at milepost 163 and traffic is being diverted into a northbound lane, according to Trooper John Bryant. The crash site is one mile south of the border between Chelan and Kittitas counties.

The Washington State Patrol reported the rollover at 12:55 p.m. Monday. No one was injured.

The semi and its trailer are expected to be separated and removed Monday, Bryant said Monday afternoon.

Motorists should expect the southbound lane to remain closed through the night with traffic diverted to the northbound lane.