Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Oriskany Falls, NY

Snapshot: June 3 Oriska Valley monthly meeting

By Promote Your Event
Oneida Dispatch
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Oriska Valley Seniors held their monthly meeting on June 3 at the American Legion in Oriskany Falls. Dr. Mark Montgomery, who launched Joseph's Experience, a non-profit which aims to positively impact children who suffer from diseases such as leukemia & cancer, was the guest speaker. Their purpose is to provide supportive services and a place in Bridgewater where children may fish, enjoy a nature walk & share their experiences with volunteer participants. On August 21, there are plans for an "Annual Oneida County Ride for Joe", a bicycle ride honoring those impacted by cancer and/or leukemia.

www.oneidadispatch.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Oneida, NY
City
Bridgewater, NY
City
Oriskany Falls, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cancer#Snapshot#Leukemia#Fish#The Oriska Valley Seniors#The American Legion
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Advocacy
News Break
Politics
News Break
Society
Related
POTUSPosted by
Reuters

In one-two punch to Trump, Justice Dept OK's release of taxes, memo

WASHINGTON, July 30 (Reuters) - Former President Donald Trump suffered twin setbacks on Friday when the Justice Department cleared the way to release his tax records and disclosed a memo showing he urged top officials last year to falsely claim his election defeat was "corrupt." The department, reversing course from...
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Justice Department says Trump's tax returns should be released

The Justice Department on Friday said the Treasury Department must turn over former President Trump ’s long-sought tax returns to the Democratic-led House Ways and Means Committee. In a memo from the Justice Department's Office of Legal Counsel (OLC), acting Assistant Attorney General Dawn Johnsen said the Treasury Department was...

Comments / 0

Community Policy