Snapshot: June 3 Oriska Valley monthly meeting

The Oriska Valley Seniors held their monthly meeting on June 3 at the American Legion in Oriskany Falls. Dr. Mark Montgomery, who launched Joseph's Experience, a non-profit which aims to positively impact children who suffer from diseases such as leukemia & cancer, was the guest speaker. Their purpose is to provide supportive services and a place in Bridgewater where children may fish, enjoy a nature walk & share their experiences with volunteer participants. On August 21, there are plans for an "Annual Oneida County Ride for Joe", a bicycle ride honoring those impacted by cancer and/or leukemia.