The Australian dollar has recorded losses in the Tuesday session. Currently, AUD/USD is trading at 0.7359, down 0.26% on the day. Australia releases its consumer inflation figures each quarter, so there is plenty of anticipation before each release. The consensus for second-quarter CPI is 0.7% for Headline CPI, a slight improvement over the Q1 reading of 0.6%. Trimmed Mean CPI will be closely watched, as the RBA sets its policy based on this index. The estimate stands at 0.5%, compared to 0.3% beforehand.