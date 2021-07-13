Cancel
Rob Zombie Previews the House For His The Munsters Reboot

By Jeremy Thomas
411mania.com
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRob Zombie is hard at work on his film reboot of The Munsters, and has shared a preview of what to expect for the family’s famous house. Zombie posted blueprints for the house, which looks pretty accurate to the original version of the home at 1313 Mockingbird Lane. You can check it out below.

Rob Zombie
#The Munsters#Robzombieofficial
