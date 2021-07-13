‘Beverly Hillbillies’: What Was Granny Actor Irene Ryan’s First Name?

Lisa Bonet was born in 1967 in San Francisco, California. The actor is known for playing Denise, the second Huxtable kid, on "The Cosby Show" and "A Different World." Denise Huxtable is fashionable and cool, but so is Lisa Bonet. In 2008, People described her as "strikingly beautiful — a self-proclaimed 'hippie at heart,' with a laid-back appeal and a warm, throaty voice." Indeed, and Marcy Carsey — a producer of "The Cosby Show" — liked Bonet from the first time she met her. "I remember thinking, this is a kid who will not be anything else but herself," Carsey said to The Washington Post back in 1987.