El Paso, TX

‘Beverly Hillbillies’: What Was Granny Actor Irene Ryan’s First Name?

By Joe Rutland
Outsider.com
Outsider.com
 15 days ago
Cover picture for the article

A lot of stars use their full names or part of them in their careers. What was “The Beverly Hillbillies” star Irene Ryan’s first name?. She was born Jessie Irene Noblitt on Oct. 17, 1902, in El Paso, Texas, according to IMDb. Ryan would keep her last name from her first marriage to Tim Ryan. They divorced in 1943. Ryan married Harold Knox in 1946 and divorced him in 1961. Neither marriage produced children for The “Beverly Hillbillies” star.

