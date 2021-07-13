‘Bonanza’ Star Michael Landon Brought in Lorne Greene for ‘Highway to Heaven’ Episode

Yellowstone‘s own Teeter, Jen Landon, says her father, Michael Landon’s own prolific history with the Western genre helped define her career. From Little Joe Cartwright in Bonanza (1959–1973), to patriarch Charles Ingalls in Little House on the Prairie (1974–1982), Michael Landon would become synonymous with syndicated Westerns. While he would not live long enough to see his daughter Jennifer begin landing similar roles – we have no doubt he would be beyond proud of her.