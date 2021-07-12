Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Aerospace & Defense

ALEX BRUMMER: Branson's most important mission is over the Atlantic

By Alex Brummer
Posted by 
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 16 days ago

Richard Branson’s blast into the heavens has done wonders for Virgin Galactic, now valued at £8.3billion on Nasdaq.

The British entrepreneur is still his own best promoter for all that he does.

His space escapade is no flash in the pan and has been the obsession of the billionaire for at least a decade.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ftz0D_0auz9tA300
Virgin Atlantic is working with British Airways to demonstrate that 100 per cent vaccination status can be carried out at check-in, which would allow trans-Atlantic routes to reopen 

An investment banking acquaintance recalls arriving at Branson’s London home in Holland Park with a team of debt specialists to discuss a complex refinancing of parts of his scattered empire.

Branson, still in his nightwear, was not in the least interested in the presentation and spent the whole meeting excitedly telling the bankers of his plans to go into space.

It is just as well that Virgin Galactic is doing well. One of Branson’s other creations, Virgin Atlantic, in which America’s Delta owns a 49 per cent stake, is among the airline victims of Covid.

Last year Branson sacrificed some 20 per cent of his stake in Virgin Galactic to keep the carrier in the skies after the UK government declined a direct rescue of UK aerospace.

The situation across the Atlantic skies, where Virgin and British Airways owner IAG earn large slugs of their revenues, remains desperate.

Heathrow is urgently calling on the Government to recognise that Virgin Atlantic and BA are working together to demonstrate that 100 per cent vaccination status can be confirmed at check-in.

This would allow transatlantic routes, critical to Britain’s full economic recovery, to be opened. Heathrow traffic is 90 per cent down on pre-pandemic levels.

The International Air Transport Association (IATA) reports that revenue-per-kilometre was down 66 per cent in 2020 and is forecast to be 57 per cent below pre-Covid levels this year.

Not all carriers are suffering the same shock. Airlines with hinterlands such as the continental US are on a recovery projection which has allowed United Airlines to update its fleet with more modern, less polluting aircraft.

No-frills carriers plying holiday routes including Wizz Air and Ryanair are starting to see clear skies again.

It is cost-heavy flag carriers including Lufthansa, Air France-KLM and IAG-BA that are more dependent on the whole world which are hardest hit.

Forecasters are not expecting air travel to return to 2019 levels until 2024 and overall losses for the industry could be as high as £39billion this year.

It might be thought that Air France-KLM, which received a bail-out from the French government, would be in a better place to survive than UK carriers.

Broker Bernstein argues that for all its troubles, IAG-BA could be an eventual winner. It took the tough decisions to slash costs, retire old fuel-hungry aircraft, and delay deliveries of new planes, which Air France was prevented from doing because of pledges made to preserve jobs and Airbus orders.

Maybe, but getting back in the Atlantic and long-haul skies is essential. Until then the drain on the cash reserves for IAG and Virgin Atlantic could potentially require further restructuring and be existential.

It is not just the fate of the UK’s airports and airlines at stake but Britain’s place as a great entrepot economy.

Westward ho!

Fashion pioneer Asos’s decision to link with mainstream US department store group Nordstrom in marketing newly-acquired Arcadia brands in the US is hailed as a first for the company. In that it takes Asos away from online only and into America it is something different.

There is nothing new under the sun. Precisely, 12 years ago the king of the High Street Sir Philip Green announced with great aplomb that Arcadia’s cutting edge brands, including Topshop and Topman, would be showcased in Nordstrom stores and online.

There followed an imbroglio when Green insisted the concessions displayed some of Topshop’s denim lines. The strait laced fashion gurus at Nordstrom thought this might be a step too far for their middle-market customers.

Taking British fashion into the US can be tricky. However, no frills Primark and upmarket Burberry have demonstrated it can be done.

Under the Asos deal, Nordstrom is taking a small minority stake in the Arcadia brands. Asos will keep creative control and Nordstrom will migrate certain Arcadia lines onto Nordstrom.com and its busiest stores.

A click and collect service will be rolled out across the whole portfolio.

It is curious that, having forsworn keeping any of Arcadia’s affordable high fashion stores open on the High Street, Asos is moving into US shopping malls.

Comments / 0

Daily Mail

Daily Mail

215K+
Followers
82K+
Post
92M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Philip Green
Person
Alex Brummer
Person
Richard Branson
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Air Transport#Virgin Atlantic#Nasdaq#British Airways#Heathrow#Iata#Pre Covid#Wizz Air#Lufthansa#Air France Klm#Iag Ba#French#Asos#Arcadia#Topshop#Nordstrom Com
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Ryanair
News Break
Economy
News Break
Air Travel
News Break
Airbus
News Break
Industry
News Break
Aerospace & Defense
News Break
United Airlines
Related
Aerospace & Defenseamericanmilitarynews.com

US makes it harder for Jeff Bezos, Richard Branson to be called astronaut

When billionaires Jeff Bezos and Richard Branson went to space in their private suborbital flights earlier this month, the space tourists were called commercial astronauts by many. But the US Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) has tightened its definition of the word “astronaut”, making it harder for people like Bezos and Branson to be called commercial astronauts.
Aerospace & DefenseInvestorPlace

Virgin Galactic Has Laid the Foundation for a Bright Future

The space tourism industry is seeing strong movement with billionaires taking flights one after the other. After completing a historic flight on July 11, Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE) beat rivals SpaceX and Blue Origin. The company is already one step ahead in the race and close to commercial operations. However, you wouldn’t know it from the price of SPCE stock. The stock has been down since the successful test flight and has not gained much momentum over the last week.
Manhattan, NYcityandstateny.com

Editor’s note: What shadows the milestone of traveling to space

I still remember watching the Apollo 17 moon landing when I was 5 years old. I was watching the big family TV we had in the living room of a two-bedroom apartment off Manhattan’s Union Square in the early 1970s. I was a child of the space age who later got hooked on Star Trek reruns and wanted to not just reach, but live in outer space.
Bangor, MEBangor Daily News

Bezos and Branson accomplished what a chimpanzee did in 1961

The BDN Opinion section operates independently and does not set newsroom policies or contribute to reporting or editing articles elsewhere in the newspaper or on bangordailynews.com. Matt Kane of Bangor is a paralegal. The space flights of Jeff Bezos and Richard Branson have been heavily covered in the news lately...
Aerospace & Defensenwestiowa.com

Schneidermann: Billionaires should be valued for dreaming big

Tuesday’s spectacular launch — and successful recovery — of Blue Origin’s New Shepard spacecraft to the edge of space dramatically put a billionaire’s space race in the news. Jeff Bezos, founder of Blue Origin — and founder of Amazon.com — personally rode New Shepard to an altitude of 66.5 miles...
Aerospace & DefenseAviation Week

Virgin Atlantic, Middle East Airlines Codeshare Targets Diaspora

LONDON—Virgin Atlantic has announced a unilateral codeshare agreement with Middle East Airlines (MEA) offering connections between the U.S. and Beirut via London Heathrow Airport. Virgin Atlantic passengers will be able to travel from U.S. airports such as Boston, New York JFK and Los Angeles to... Subscription Required. Virgin Atlantic, Middle...
Aerospace & DefenseNeowin

TWIRL 23: FAA denies Branson and Bezos astronaut title

Over the last few editions of This Week in Rocket Launches, we’ve covered Richard Branson’s and Jeff Bezos’ trips to space aboard their own spacecraft. Following their successful launches, the U.S.’ Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) has come up with new rules which deprive the billionaires and their passengers of the title astronaut. Under the new definition, those looking to get the title much be part of the flight crew and make contributions to space flight safety.
Aerospace & DefenseDecider

‘Man on a Mission’: Richard Garriott Used His Millions To Vacation In Space, Long Before Bezos and Branson

On July 11 the world looked to the skies — or, at least, to an embedded video stream — to watch Virgin’s Richard Branson ride his Unity space plane into low orbit. Today, Amazon’s Jeff Bezos strapped himself to one of his New Shepard rockets, the second billionaire to leave the boundaries of Earth in his own vehicle. (Branson may have beaten Bezos, but who was first to cross the Kármán Line, eh? The battle continues!) Elon Musk has yet to climb aboard SpaceX, though the 50-year-old expressed his wish to “die on Mars” (just not in a crash).
Aerospace & Defensekezi.com

The Porsche dynasty is taking on Jeff Bezos and Elon Musk in space

Porsche SE, the family holding company that controls Volkswagen Group, is the latest big investor to bet on space's crucial role in developing future technologies. The company, controlled by the related Porsche and Piëch families that turned Volkswagen into a global powerhouse, on Wednesday unveiled an investment into Germany's Isar Aerospace, a space startup attempting to rival Jeff Bezos' Blue Origin and Elon Musk's SpaceX with rocket production and satellite launch services.
Aerospace & Defensematadornetwork.com

8 space travel projects that will become a reality in our lifetime

In 2017, NASA and the European Space Agency reaffirmed their determination to focus once again on human space exploration. Astronauts will go back to the Moon and fly off to Mars, but they’re not the only ones planning on rocketing off to outer space. Private space companies, such as SpaceX and Virgin Galactic, want to make all of us tag along for the ride as space tourists. Here are eight space travel projects that will become a reality in our lifetime and get us that much closer to turning space into one of our many travel destinations.
Aerospace & DefensePosted by
Space.com

Space tourism: Rockets emit 100 times more CO2 per passenger than flights – imagine a whole industry

This article was originally published at The Conversation. The publication contributed the article to Space.com's Expert Voices: Op-Ed & Insights. The commercial race to get tourists to space is heating up between Virgin Group founder Sir Richard Branson and former Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos. On Sunday 11 July, Branson ascended 80 km to reach the edge of space in his piloted Virgin Galactic VSS Unity spaceplane. Bezos’ autonomous Blue Origin rocket which launched July 20, coinciding with the anniversary of the Apollo 11 moon landing.

Comments / 0

Community Policy