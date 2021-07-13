TikTok Bans Financial Advertising In Clamp Down On Misinformation
TikTok is just saying no to financial products and services — at least when it comes to their promotional material. The social media giant has officially announced that policy extended to (but is not limited to) advertising lending and management of money assets, loans and credit cards, buy now pay later services, trading platforms, cryptocurrency, foreign exchange, debit and pre-payment cards, forex trading and pyramid schemes.www.pymnts.com
