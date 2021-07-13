TikTok Bans Financial Advertising In Clamp Down On Misinformation

A recent LendingTree survey revealed that 41% of Gen Zers have relied on TikTok for financial advice in the previous month, and indeed, hashtags like #FinTok or #Money have hundreds of millions of views. But are these bite-sized videos actually giving out good advice? Often not—even comically so. In many cases, the “expert” is merely an influencer with a large audience, and no financial training of any kind. Here’s a look at some examples of terrible advice, and how to spot the good from the bad.