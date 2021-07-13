Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Economy

MosaicLab Raises $225K for Invoice Processing Platform Konta

By Rita Ray
Posted by 
pymnts
pymnts
 15 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The Moroccan FinTech startup MosaicLab has raised $225,000 for the invoice processing platform Konta, Tech in Africa reported Monday (July 12). Based in Casablanca, MosaicLab launched Konta, a Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) invoice-to-pay automation platform powered solely by Moroccan artificial intelligence (AI) tech. Konta has acquired clients in Europe and Africa. It's beginning its first round of fundraising through the investment company WITAMAX.

www.pymnts.com

Comments / 0

pymnts

pymnts

Boston, MA
2K+
Followers
7K+
Post
298K+
Views
ABOUT

Online coverage of payments news and top industry trends. Insight and reporting on payments, commerce, FinTech and innovation.

 https://www.pymnts.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Invoice Processing#Startup#Ai#Mosaiclab#Moroccan#Konta Tech In Africa#Saas#Witamax#Companies
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Insurance
News Break
Economy
News Break
Fintech
Related
Economythepaypers.com

Where Open Banking and payments innovation meet - interview with Citi

Mark Smith, Head of Treasury and Trade Solutions for EMEA at Citi, discusses payments innovation, investments, ISO 20022, and how banks can monetise on Open Banking. What are the key trends and innovations in payments and digitisation to watch in 2021 and beyond?. The COVID-19 pandemic has impacted all of...
Economycrowdfundinsider.com

UK Digital Bank Starling Acquires Buy-to-Let Specialist Mortgage Lender, Fleet Mortgages

Fleet Mortgages, based in Hampshire, focuses on offering mortgages to professional and semi-professional buy-to-let landlords, “only via mortgage adviser distribution channels,” the announcement from Starling noted. As stated in a release:. “To date, it has originated £2.3 billion of mortgages and experienced zero credit losses. It currently has circa-£1.75 billion...
Marketscrunchbase.com

B2B Payment Platform Nium Valued Above $1B In $200M Funding

Nium, a global payments processor headquartered in Singapore, has raised a $200 million Series D round led by Riverwood Capital that values the company at more than $1 billion. Nium has now raised a total of $300 million to date. Existing investors Temasek, Visa, Vertex Ventures, Atinum Capital, Beacon Venture...
Economythepaypers.com

Invest Africa partners with Standard Chartered Private Bank

Business and investment platform for African markets Invest Africa and international private bank for emerging market clients Standard Chartered Private Bank have partnered. The partnership will be focused on driving the growth of Standard Chartered’s private banking services across Africa. The new collaboration will involve a programme of targeted business development opportunities in key hubs such as London, Dubai, and Cape Town to showcase the bank’s expertise and thought-leadership in areas like sustainable investing.
BusinessEntrepreneur

Media Processing Company Gumlet Raises $1.6 Mn Funding From Sequoia Capital India's Surge

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own. You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media. Gumlet, a software-as-a-service (SaaS) startup providing new-age media delivery infrastructure to automate the media publishing pipeline, on Tuesday announced $1.6 million in funding by Sequoia Capital India’s Surge. Angel investors Aakrit Vaish, Miten Sampat, Swapan Rajdev, and Yash Kothari also participated in this round.
Softwarethepaypers.com

Biller – a new BNPL invoicing solution

Former Mollie and Klarna senior managers have developed Biller, an AI powered buy now, pay later invoicing solution to solve the problems of B2B purchasing. As the press release says, the product helps commerce leaders reduce risk and optimise cash flow. The Biller team is co-building its company with Slimmer AI, a European AI B2B venture studio that recently spun-out regtech startup Sentinels.
EconomyVentureBeat

Enterprise AI development platform DataRobot raises $300M, acquires Algorithmia

DataRobot, a startup creating an enterprise AI development platform, today closed a $300 million series G funding round led by Altimeter Capital and Tiger Global, with participation from Morgan Stanley’s Counterpoint Global, Franklin Templeton, ServiceNow Ventures, and Sutter Hill Ventures. The round brings DataRobot’s valuation to $6.3 billion post-money, up from $2.7 billion in November 2020, and comes as the company finalizes the acquisition of Seattle, Washington-based MLOps startup Algorithmia.
Marketsgamesindustry.biz

Indian live social gaming platform Eloelo raises $2.1m in funding

India-based live social gaming platform Eloelo raised 2.1 million in a funding round, as reported by VentureBeat. The pre-Series A round was led by Waterbridge Ventures and Lumikai Fund. Also participating in the funding round was Exceed Entertainment and Better Capital. The company said that the investment will be used...
Technologythepaypers.com

SWIFT launches SWIFT Go to boost cross-border payments

Belgium-based SWIFT has announced the launch of SWIFT Go, a new service that enables small businesses and consumers to send cross-border payments directly from their bank accounts. SWIFT Go enables financial institutions to offer payments for low value transactions often initiated by small- and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) to pay suppliers...
EconomyVentureBeat

Password management platform 1Password raises $100M as business booms

Password management platform 1Password has raised $100 million in an Accel-led round of funding at a $2 billion valuation. The raise comes hot on the heels of a slew of product announcements from the Canadian company, including its expansion into secrets management to help enterprises secure their infrastructure; a new API that enables security teams to funnel 1Password sign-in data directly into cybersecurity tools such as Splunk; and a new Linux desktop app aimed at DevOps teams.
BusinessPosted by
pymnts

Indian B2B Payments Firm PayMate Planning $400M IPO

PayMate India Pvt, a Mumbai-based business-to-business (B2B) payment solution provider, has chosen financial institutions to handle its initial public offering, which could raise about $400 million, Bloomberg reported on Tuesday (July 27). The share sale could happen as early as 2022 and PayMate intends to file a draft prospectus for...
MarketsCoinDesk

Russia’s Telecom Giant MTS Invests $11.7M in Blockchain Trade-Finance Service

“In the Q1 of 2021, fintech products brought $203 million in additional revenue, which is comparable to the additional revenue by our telecom and retail business,” Merkutov said. “Fintech is now one of our main strategic branches.” MTS already offers trade-finance services to clients of its MTS Bank, and Factorin might be integrated into this ecosystem in the future.
Economythepaypers.com

Mastercard launches Start Path crypto and blockchain programme for startups

Mastercard has announced a new Start Path global startup engagement programme dedicated to supporting fast-growing digital assets, blockchain and cryptocurrency companies. As a continuation of Mastercard’s digital assets work, seven startups have joined the programme, including - GK8, Domain Money, Mintable, SupraOracles, STACS, Taurus, and Uphold, - and together with Mastercard seek to expand and accelerate innovation around digital asset technology and make it safer and easier for people and institutions to buy, spend, and hold cryptocurrencies and digital assets.
TechnologyPosted by
pymnts

B2B Payments Today: Digital River Eyes B2B’s Expanding Digitization; Liquid Group Debuts Real-Time B2B Payments

Today in B2B payments, Digital River talks B2B’s expanding digital shift, and Liquid Group debuts a real-time B2B payments solution. Plus, Eveon Containers discusses shipping container procurement, FourQ introduces new intercompany financial management tools and EKA debuts touchless freight management solution. Shipping container procurement is overdue for a digital commerce...
Madison, WIMedCity News

Veda snags $45M to scale AI data processing platform for payers

Veda, the provider of an artificial intelligence-driven platform, raised $45 million in a Series B funding round led by Oak HC/FT. The Madison, Wisconsin-based company’s platform automates complex data processes for healthcare payers. By leveraging artificial intelligence and machine learning, the platform digests and transforms provider roster data through formatting and validation. It then loads the data directly into the claims system.
Marketsaithority.com

Juniper Research: Over Half of Global Population to Use Digital Banking in 2026; Driven by Banking Digital Transformation

A new Juniper Research study has found that 53% of the world’s population will access digital banking services in 2026; reaching over 4.2 billion digital banking users, from 2.5 billion in 2021. The research identified increased digital transformation efforts as enabling banks to function effectively during the pandemic; justifying the benefits of digital banking and fostering further user growth.
Credits & Loansthepaypers.com

Creditinfo launches scorecard solution for SMEs

Creditinfo, a credit information and decision analytics provider, has launched a scorecard solution tailored for small to medium-sized enterprises (SMEs). According to Fintech Finance & News, through its approach to data and algorithms, this scorecard will help financial institutions improve their credit assessment and facilitate financing to the SME market.
EconomyPosted by
pymnts

Startup API Platform Sila Raises $13M In Funding

Startup API platform Sila raised $13 million in a Series A funding round led by Revolution Ventures, with participation by existing backers Madrona Venture Group, Oregon Venture Fund and Mucker Capital, and angels including Wise Co-founder and CEO Taavet Hinrikus. “Sila’s mission has always been to make money programmable. Access...

Comments / 0

Community Policy