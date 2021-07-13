MosaicLab Raises $225K for Invoice Processing Platform Konta
The Moroccan FinTech startup MosaicLab has raised $225,000 for the invoice processing platform Konta, Tech in Africa reported Monday (July 12). Based in Casablanca, MosaicLab launched Konta, a Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) invoice-to-pay automation platform powered solely by Moroccan artificial intelligence (AI) tech. Konta has acquired clients in Europe and Africa. It's beginning its first round of fundraising through the investment company WITAMAX.www.pymnts.com
