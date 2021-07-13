MosaicLab Raises $225K for Invoice Processing Platform Konta

Password management platform 1Password has raised $100 million in an Accel-led round of funding at a $2 billion valuation. The raise comes hot on the heels of a slew of product announcements from the Canadian company, including its expansion into secrets management to help enterprises secure their infrastructure; a new API that enables security teams to funnel 1Password sign-in data directly into cybersecurity tools such as Splunk; and a new Linux desktop app aimed at DevOps teams.