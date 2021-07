In the world of competitive nite hunts, there is only one thing better than having a world-class coonhound. It’s having two of them. “I’d say I’ve got two of the best females in the nation in my kennel,” said area 16-year-old Judd Koshko, fresh off his championship in the senior division (ages 13-17) of the 2021 United Kennel Club Youth Nationals event this past weekend in Miami, Okla. “A lot of kids only have one dog to hunt. What makes me tougher competition is, if one of mine isn’t doing good, I can take the other. I’m going to take whatever dog’s clicking.”