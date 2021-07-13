Cancel
Spartanburg County, SC

Why this South Carolina county is seeing an investment boom

By Kai Ryssdal, Minju Park
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs U.S. cities begin to lift COVID-19 restrictions, some are carrying out strategies to boost job creation and economic growth in the post-pandemic recovery. David Britt is chair of the economic development committee of the Spartanburg County Council in northern South Carolina. Britt said Spartanburg is seeing more investment this year than in the last four years, with $1.2 billion put into the economy in the last six months.

