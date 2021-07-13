Jackass is Back: First ‘Jackass Forever’ Images Prove Nothing Much has Changed
It’s been teased since mid-2018, but the fourth instalment in the Jackass franchise is finally coming to screens. In an announcement via Instagram, Johnny Knoxville and the gang confirmed that Jackass Forever will be premiering on 22 October 2021. Judging by the first images of the set, the new film looks to be more of the same – ridiculous stunts, life-threatening injuries and a whole lot of stupid.manofmany.com
Comments / 0