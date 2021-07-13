Cancel
Jackass is Back: First ‘Jackass Forever’ Images Prove Nothing Much has Changed

By Editorial Policy, Standards & Complaints
manofmany.com
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt’s been teased since mid-2018, but the fourth instalment in the Jackass franchise is finally coming to screens. In an announcement via Instagram, Johnny Knoxville and the gang confirmed that Jackass Forever will be premiering on 22 October 2021. Judging by the first images of the set, the new film looks to be more of the same – ridiculous stunts, life-threatening injuries and a whole lot of stupid.

