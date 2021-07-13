Packed House, Few Comments For St. Joseph School Board

It was a packed house at Monday’s meeting of the St. Joseph Public Schools Board of Education as residents came out to learn more about the district’s new strategic plan. There has been commentary on social media speculating the plan includes teaching critical race theory, but board president Barry Conybeare read a statement clarifying critical race theory is not in the curriculum. Following that, public comments focused on other matters. Superintendent Jenny Fee told WSJM News it was encouraging to see a high turnout.