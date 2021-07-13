Missing 62-year-old Atlanta man with dementia located, safe with family

ATLANTA — The Atlanta Police Department says a 62-year-old man who was reported missing from the city of Atlanta is now safe with his family.

On Monday, police said Cooper was reported missing and was last seen in 800 block of Thurmond Street NW, Atlanta.

They issued a Mattie's Call, saying Cooper is diagnosed with dementia and may have been in need of medical attention.

A Tuesday statement from police says Melvin Cooper has been located in good health and is back with his family.