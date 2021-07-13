LHHATL Recap: Erica Receives Major News + Kirk & Rasheeda Have Bistro Drama
On the recent episode of “Love And Hip Hop Atlanta,” Erica is still trying to figure things out after a heated conversation with Safaree. She’s not sure how they can move forward. Her sister comes to town to support Erica. And this is when Erica reveals that she’s pregnant again. While this should be a happy occasion, she’s not sure Safaree will rejoice about this. In fact, she wonders if he will walk away from the marriage after he expressed that he didn’t realize how hard it is to be a father.urbanbellemag.com
