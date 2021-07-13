LHHATL Recap: Erica Receives Major News + Kirk & Rasheeda Have Bistro Drama

Somewhere over the dusty desert of New Mexico, an aimless spirit wanders. Unmoored from the mortal plane, untethered to reality and responsibility, the spirit cannot rest. If you listen, when the winds settle, you can hear the rattling and whistling of a lost soul. Because once and for all, the last memory of the spirit has vanished from our minds. The job that specter used to do has been finally taken on by someone else. The moment Tayshia looked into the camera and said “You’ve been waiting for them and here they are – BLOOPERS!” that wraith was no longer doomed to walk the Earth looking for reality TV shows to host or softcore Christian romance novels to peddle. He is free and more importantly, we are free.