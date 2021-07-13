Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Shreveport, LA

Get Ready! The Krewe of Gemini is Ready to Reveal its New Royals!

By Bristol
Posted by 
96.5 KVKI
96.5 KVKI
 15 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Last year was a crazy one for our local Mardi Gras krewes and Gemini is no different! For lovers of all things Mardi Gras, this is one of the most exciting times of the year... when you finally find out who will be representing your favorite krewes as royalty for the coming season. And this time we had to wait TWO years for the big reveal. Generally, the identity of incoming royalty is a closely guarded secret. After all, half the fun is in a great party with a flamboyant reveal!

965kvki.com

Comments / 0

96.5 KVKI

96.5 KVKI

Shreveport, LA
6K+
Followers
6K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

96.5 KVKI plays the best adult contemporary music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Shreveport, Louisiana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Shreveport, LA
State
Louisiana State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Billy Collins
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Krewes#Auction#Royals#Identity Crisis
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Mardi Gras
Related
Shreveport, LAPosted by
96.5 KVKI

Parish Brewing Company Announces Raising Cane’s IPA

I'm sure I speak for all of the Caniacs out there when I say, "TAKE MY MONEY NOW". My love for Raising Cane's has been well documented both on the air and online through the years. My love for getting drunk has also (unfortunately) been well documented through the years. Now, finally, my two loves are coming together and to say that I'm ecstatic would be an understatement.
Louisiana StatePosted by
96.5 KVKI

Louisiana Trailer Park Says, ‘Bring Your House & Share Your Spouse!’

This falls under the category of you just can't make this stuff up... When I think of Mamou, Louisiana, I think of old school Mardi Gras where courirs and capitaines put on their costumes and masks and caravan through town 'begging' for ingredients for their Mardi Gras repast of gumbo, chanting and dancing to le chanson de Mardi Gras. I've always wanted to ride my horse for Mardi Gras in Mamou and chase chickens for the community pot. In fact, a lot of people in Louisiana consider this the real 'Cajun' way to celebrate Fat Tuesday, not with floats and parades.
Shreveport, LAPosted by
96.5 KVKI

New Waterpark Arrives in Shreveport [PHOTOS]

Looks like folks in Shreveport will have a new place to stay cool this Summer. This new waterpark couldn't have possibly come at a better time, as we enter what's supposed to be the hottest week of the year. We all need to get creative to find ways to stay cool this week, and Shreveport's new waterpark might be the perfect solution.
Shreveport, LAPosted by
96.5 KVKI

What Would Be Your Southern Superhero Superpower?

I'd be able to turn a regular glass of ice tea into the southern sweet classic with the blink of an eye if I was granted southern superhero powers!. When you think about it, a southern superhero would have to have unique powers that wouldn't be appreciated anywhere else. Let's face it, we march to the beat of a different drummer down here, but I wouldn't change a thing... even if that means that we have to claim Jimbo and his overalls with hidden pockets and contraptions that make him a combination of Mr. Gadget and Batman!
Shreveport, LAPosted by
96.5 KVKI

The Viral TikTok Crab Leg Hack that Shreveport Needed Most

It's no secret that we love seafood in Shreveport-Bossier. Crawfish season is celebrated around here as much as Mardi Gras season. There are multiple videos showing us how to peel and eat crawfish. I'm not going to lie I have sat there and watched these crawfish peeling videos. Before I moved to the south I had never eaten crawfish before. Seafood wasn't something I ordered regularly.
LifestylePosted by
96.5 KVKI

Sweaty Sleepers, Rejoice! The Best Cooling Bedding to Keep You Calm, Cool & Collected

If you’re a naturally sweaty sleeper prone to tossing, turning and throwing minor “it’s so HOT” fits in the middle of the night, please know that you aren’t alone in the world (because, for starters, I’m right there with you). Luckily, there are a few solutions out there to turn your bed into the cooling oasis you dream of without cranking up the AC. From sheets and mattress toppers to cooling pillows and entire sleep systems, I've got you covered.
Shreveport, LAPosted by
96.5 KVKI

Actress Vanessa Angel Coming to Shreveport For Geek’d Con

In case you haven't heard, one of the biggest events of the summer is coming up in Shreveport August 13-15 2021 - Geek'd Con. This year, we've got an amazing line up including Alice Cooper, Chris Kattan and a ton of others. And now, there's another name getting added to the list - Kingpin and Weird Science star Vanessa Angel.

Comments / 0

Community Policy