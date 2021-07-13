Get Ready! The Krewe of Gemini is Ready to Reveal its New Royals!

I'd be able to turn a regular glass of ice tea into the southern sweet classic with the blink of an eye if I was granted southern superhero powers!. When you think about it, a southern superhero would have to have unique powers that wouldn't be appreciated anywhere else. Let's face it, we march to the beat of a different drummer down here, but I wouldn't change a thing... even if that means that we have to claim Jimbo and his overalls with hidden pockets and contraptions that make him a combination of Mr. Gadget and Batman!