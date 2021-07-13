Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Wenatchee, WA

Police investigate what happened in the death of two siblings found dead in Wenatchee home

By Shawn Goggins
ifiberone.com
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWENATCHEE - Authorities are determining what happened at a home in Wenatchee on Saturday after the discovery of two gunshot victims who died at the house. Just before 6 p.m., a friend of the family found a 32-year-old man dying from a gunshot wound. After calling for help, Wenatchee Police say the gunshot victim died, and found another man who had apparently died from a gunshot wound as well.

www.ifiberone.com

Comments / 3

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Wenatchee, WA
Crime & Safety
City
Wenatchee, WA
Local
Washington Crime & Safety
City
Home, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police Captain#Wenatchee Police#Gofundme
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
Related
Texas StatePosted by
The Associated Press

Texas runoff to decide who fills GOP US Rep. Wright’s seat

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — A runoff for a U.S. House seat in Texas on Tuesday came down to two Republicans in a race to succeed Rep. Ron Wright, who in February became the first member of Congress to die after being diagnosed with COVID-19. Susan Wright, a GOP party activist and widow of the late congressman, carried the endorsement of former President Donald Trump into the special election runoff with Jake Ellzey, a Republican state legislator who is backed by former Gov. Rick Perry.
Public HealthPosted by
The Hill

CDC backtracks with new mask guidance

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on Tuesday reversed guidance from just two months ago by saying fully vaccinated people should now mask up in certain areas, underscoring the growing threat posed by a new strain of the coronavirus. In updated guidelines, the CDC advised fully vaccinated people...
Public HealthPosted by
NBC News

'Severe' Covid-19 cases surge in Tokyo during Olympics

TOKYO — Serious Covid-19 cases are surging in Tokyo while the Olympics are going on, the city's governor said Tuesday as the Japanese capital recorded a record number of new infections. The rising number of "severe" cases is forcing local hospitals to add new beds to treat new patients, governor...
POTUSPosted by
The Associated Press

VA requires COVID-19 vaccination for health care workers

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Department of Veterans Affairs on Monday became the first major federal agency to require health care workers to get COVID-19 vaccines, as the aggressive delta variant spreads across the nation and some communities report troubling increases in hospitalizations among unvaccinated people. The VA’s move came on...

Comments / 3

Community Policy