Police investigate what happened in the death of two siblings found dead in Wenatchee home
WENATCHEE - Authorities are determining what happened at a home in Wenatchee on Saturday after the discovery of two gunshot victims who died at the house. Just before 6 p.m., a friend of the family found a 32-year-old man dying from a gunshot wound. After calling for help, Wenatchee Police say the gunshot victim died, and found another man who had apparently died from a gunshot wound as well.www.ifiberone.com
