World’s Most Expensive Video Game: Sealed Copy of ‘Super Mario 64’ Sells for $2.1 Million
A pristine sealed copy of Super Mario 64 has just sold for a staggering USD$1.56 million (AUD$2.09 million), making it the most expensive video game ever sold at auction. Listed as part of Heritage’s Video Games sale, the sealed copy of the 1996 release eclipsed a record that was set just two days prior, when fellow Nintendo classic The Legend of Zelda fetched a whopping USD$870,000 (AUD$1.16 million). Turns out those old games you got lurking in the back of the cupboard might actually be worth something.manofmany.com
