Speaking with Brie Golliher feels like taking a slow Sunday stroll down the picturesque main street of a small Southern town — soft and familiar and steeped in tradition. The sticky-sweet smell of Gramma Sue's pecan pie wafts through her memories, and the treasured family traditions that define Southern charm define her values, too. There's no question why Brie has been crowned Kentucky's 'Pie Queen of Bowling Green' or why her fans are tickled pink to get a taste of her classic confections. Arguably most Southern of all, these honeyed moments take place at the same childhood country store that Brie loved growing up. Step into her world with us. Meet The Pie Queen of BG!