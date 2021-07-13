Seven Lions plots debut Ophelia Records tour with Blanke, Jason Ross, Wooli, Xavi, and more

“The world needs more Fergie.” It’s one of the phrases commonly used by his peers to express their admiration for the Northern Irish DJ and producer. The last 12 months has provided time for reflection and time to reconnect with himself. Like a chameleon, Fergie has always been able to evolve and change according to the backdrop of the ever changing music scene and having had time over the past year for introspection, the Fergie evolution progresses to yet another new level. His journey back to the studio has allowed him the chance to experiment with new sounds, while taking inspiration from the UK’s golden era of electronica, that is a true reflection of who Fergie is and where he comes from and most importantly, he’s now gone back to his electronic music roots to blast out an absolute banger that already has the likes of Armin van Buuren, Calvin Harris, Rebūke, Eats Everything and Alan Fitzpatrick to name only a few who are jumping on the ‘Alpha Centauri’ bandwagon: