Flash Flood Warning issued for Bradford by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-12 21:54:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-13 00:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Move to higher ground now. Act quickly to protect your life. Target Area: Bradford The National Weather Service in Binghamton has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for Bradford County in northeastern Pennsylvania * Until midnight EDT. * At 954 PM EDT, Bradford County Public Safety Officials report major flooding in parts of northern Bradford County. Numerous roads were flooded. Several homes were either surrounded by water or had water flowing through them. Route 220 near Ulster was partially collapsed. Roads were flooded in Sheshequin. Runoff from up to 3 inches of rain combined with wet soils from last night`s rain continues to cause major flood problems in northern Bradford County. Expect the waters to recede by around midnight as the heaviest rain has ended. HAZARD...Life threatening flash flooding. Runoff from excessive heavy rains was producing the flash flooding. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Life threatening flash flooding of creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Sayre, Waverly, Athens, Towanda, Troy, Ridgebury, Wysox, Ulster, Litchfield, North Towanda, Springfield, South Waverly, Windham, Herrick, Rome, Le Raysville, Sylvania, Burlington and Milan. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE