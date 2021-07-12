Cancel
Hamburg, PA

Hamburg Garden Tour shows how ‘rewilding’ creates backyard oasis for both people and wildlife

By Lisa Mitchell lmitchell@21st-centurymedia.com
berksmontnews.com
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSeven gardens offered a view into how to create a backyard oasis for both people and wildlife during the 9th annual Hamburg Garden Tour on July 10. The Hamburg Community Wildlife Habitat Committee of the Our Town Foundation welcomed the biggest turnout to date of nearly 70 attendees after the pandemic canceled last year’s tour. Normally held in June, the tour was pushed back a month to abide with COVID restrictions and offer tour attendees an opportunity to see different blooming flowers.

#Garden Plants#Gardening#Summer Garden#Vegetable Gardens#Hamburg Garden Tour#Covid#The Garden Tour#Penn State#Resslers#Kenhorst
