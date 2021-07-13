Cancel
Springfield, MO

Megachurch enters vaccination campaign with clinics for Joplin, Springfield

By Kimberly Barker
Posted by 
The Joplin Globe
 15 days ago

Springfield faith leaders are stepping up to prevent further spread of COVID-19 by hosting vaccination events in Southwest Missouri communities that have low vaccination rates and outbreaks due to the delta variant.

Officials with Jordan Valley Community Health Center, the city of Springfield and the Springfield-Greene County Health Department conducted a briefing Monday with leaders from James River Church, which has a campus in Joplin, and Central Assembly of God Church in Springfield.

“I know you are tired,” Springfield Mayor Ken McClure said Monday. “I am tired. We are all tired, yet you continue on. But make no mistake. We have the collective power to stop this virus. It will keep on simmering, mutating until we overcome it. However, we just cannot overcome it without getting a large portion of our community vaccinated against it. Our local doctors will tell you the surge of COVID-19 in our community is directly related to our vaccine rates.”

This week, James River Church will host a series of free vaccination events at its campuses in Joplin and Springfield. The Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines will all be available.

“James River Church is grateful for the opportunity to partner with the Jordan Valley Health Center to put on these COVID vaccination events for our community both in Springfield and in Joplin,” David Lindell, James River West campus pastor, said Monday. “But it’s our hope that in hosting these COVID vaccination events at each of our James River Church campuses that those who are unvaccinated will be encouraged to get vaccinated.”

David Jane, pastor at Central Assembly Church in Springfield, challenged on Monday all area churches that have not assisted with vaccine clinics to help lead the effort in reducing community spread. Even if only a few churches gave out 30 to 40 vaccines, it would make a difference, Jane said.

“We want to thank you again for allowing us to be a part of the solution and not a part of the problem,” he said. “We know that as groups get together and want to share fellowship, we also know that they can be sharing the virus. But we also know that if you’re vaccinated, it’s not happening near as much as if you aren’t.”

Katie Towns, acting director of Springfield-Greene County Health Department, said that area is seeing COVID-19 units reopen, children being put on ventilators and such an increase in cases that staff can hardly keep up.

“There have been more than 1,600 cases of COVID-19 in July alone here in Greene County,” Towns said during Monday’s briefing. “Fire Chief (David) Pennington put it best — we are witnessing a mass casualty event, happening in slow motion. Our saving grace is the vaccine. That is how we’re going to move beyond this crisis.”

Approximately 60% of Springfield residents remain unvaccinated. Missouri continues to have one of the lowest vaccination rates in America. Local health officials said that 70% to 80% of the community would need to be vaccinated in order to achieve herd immunity.

“A recent study from Yale University found and continues to find in research that the vaccine has already saved hundreds and thousands of lives, and prevented more than a million hospitalizations in the U.S. alone,” Towns said. “But in order for it to be its most effective, we need more people to be vaccinated.”

Mercy Hospital in Springfield announced Sunday that it opened its sixth COVID-19 ward as the delta virus variant rages in the region. That’s the most virus wards Mercy Hospital in Springfield has had. Chief Administrative Officer Erik Frederick tweeted Monday that there were 134 positive virus patients admitted at Mercy Springfield.

“Our vaccine clinic has seen an increase in daily appointments from 150 to 250,” Frederick said on social media. “That gives me hope. I know when we step away from our differences we hold a common belief that we need to love one another as Jesus taught us.”

Steve Edwards, president and CEO of CoxHealth in Springfield, also tweeted Monday that they have more than 120 COVID-19 patients currently and health officials are getting worn down.

“‘We feel broken, but we are not; we will continue to serve, help and support’ — a note to me from a brave RN,” he said.

Alexis Brown, executive director of clinical services for Jordan Valley Community Health Center in Springfield, said they’ve administered over 95,000 vaccines to date throughout Southwest Missouri. The center’s goal is to have 90% of its health center employees vaccinated by Aug. 1.

“Our testing, volume and positivity rate at Jordan Valley has increased to the levels we saw back in December and January,” Brown said. “It’s putting a lot of pressure on our current system. We’re having to add providers, nursing staff to be able to handle the volume of patients coming in with this illness and needing this support without going to the hospitals.”

