Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Computer Science

New approach that uses machine learning could transform drug development

By Emily Henderson, B.Sc.
News-Medical.net
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWriting in the July 12, 2021 online issue of Nature Communications, researchers at University of California San Diego School of Medicine describe a new approach that uses machine learning to hunt for disease targets and then predicts whether a drug is likely to receive FDA approval. The study findings could...

www.news-medical.net

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Drugs#Fda Approval#Pathogenic Bacteria#New Approach#Nature Communications#Fda#Md#Ibd#Ai#Iii
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Technology
News Break
Computer Science
Related
Healtharxiv.org

AutoScore-Imbalance: An interpretable machine learning tool for development of clinical scores with rare events data

Han Yuan, Feng Xie, Marcus Eng Hock Ong, Yilin Ning, Marcel Lucas Chee, Seyed Ehsan Saffari, Hairil Rizal Abdullah, Benjamin Alan Goldstein, Bibhas Chakraborty, Nan Liu. Background: Medical decision-making impacts both individual and public health. Clinical scores are commonly used among a wide variety of decision-making models for determining the degree of disease deterioration at the bedside. AutoScore was proposed as a useful clinical score generator based on machine learning and a generalized linear model. Its current framework, however, still leaves room for improvement when addressing unbalanced data of rare events. Methods: Using machine intelligence approaches, we developed AutoScore-Imbalance, which comprises three components: training dataset optimization, sample weight optimization, and adjusted AutoScore. All scoring models were evaluated on the basis of their area under the curve (AUC) in the receiver operating characteristic analysis and balanced accuracy (i.e., mean value of sensitivity and specificity). By utilizing a publicly accessible dataset from Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center, we assessed the proposed model and baseline approaches in the prediction of inpatient mortality. Results: AutoScore-Imbalance outperformed baselines in terms of AUC and balanced accuracy. The nine-variable AutoScore-Imbalance sub-model achieved the highest AUC of 0.786 (0.732-0.839) while the eleven-variable original AutoScore obtained an AUC of 0.723 (0.663-0.783), and the logistic regression with 21 variables obtained an AUC of 0.743 (0.685-0.800). The AutoScore-Imbalance sub-model (using down-sampling algorithm) yielded an AUC of 0. 0.771 (0.718-0.823) with only five variables, demonstrating a good balance between performance and variable sparsity. Conclusions: The AutoScore-Imbalance tool has the potential to be applied to highly unbalanced datasets to gain further insight into rare medical events and to facilitate real-world clinical decision-making.
Softwarencsu.edu

Using Machine Learning to Implement Personalized Product Recommendations

Basiru Usman, teaching assistant professor in the Department of Business Management, explains how companies can implement machine learning with the data mining techniques in basket analysis. “The results of basket analysis can then be used to better target customers with product recommendations,” said Usman.
Diseases & Treatmentsarxiv.org

Machine Learning Approaches to Automated Flow Cytometry Diagnosis of Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia

Akum S. Kang, Loveleen C. Kang, Stephen M. Mastorides, Philip R. Foulis, Lauren A. DeLand, Robert P. Seifert, Andrew Borkowski. Flow cytometry is a technique that measures multiple fluorescence and light scatter-associated parameters from individual cells as they flow a single file through an excitation light source. These cells are labeled with antibodies to detect various antigens and the fluorescence signals reflect antigen expression. Interpretation of the multiparameter flow cytometry data is laborious, time-consuming, and expensive. It involves manual interpretation of cell distribution and pattern recognition on two-dimensional plots by highly trained medical technologists and pathologists. Using various machine learning algorithms, we attempted to develop an automated analysis for clinical flow cytometry cases that would automatically classify normal and chronic lymphocytic leukemia cases. We achieved the best success with the Gradient Boosting. The XGBoost classifier achieved a specificity of 1.00 and a sensitivity of 0.67, a negative predictive value of 0.75, a positive predictive value of 1.00, and an overall accuracy of 0.83 in prospectively classifying cases with malignancies.
Technologytowardsdatascience.com

The Top Five Machine Learning Methods to Forecast Demand for New Products

And why XGBoost performed so well in a recent study. Forecasting future fashion demands is valuable and complicated. It’s valuable because of the opportunity cost to a retailer being prepared, or not, to sell the next high-demand item. Moreover, if they mis-predict demand, they must pay for the merchandise and probably pay in some form to liquidate unsold items.
EngineeringNature.com

An industry perspective on machine learning

Google Applied Science is a division of Google Research that applies computational methods, and in particular machine learning, to a broad range of scientific problems. Patrick Riley, until recently one of their software engineers and now head of artificial intelligence at Relay Therapeutics, talks to Nature Reviews Materials about his experience working on machine-learning projects in an industrial setting.
Technologyarxiv.org

Classification of Upper Arm Movements from EEG signals using Machine Learning with ICA Analysis

The Brain-Computer Interface system is a profoundly developing area of experimentation for Motor activities which plays vital role in decoding cognitive activities. Classification of Cognitive-Motor Imagery activities from EEG signals is a critical task. Hence proposed a unique algorithm for classifying left/right-hand movements by utilizing Multi-layer Perceptron Neural Network. Handcrafted statistical Time domain and Power spectral density frequency domain features were extracted and obtained a combined accuracy of 96.02%. Results were compared with the deep learning framework. In addition to accuracy, Precision, F1-Score, and recall was considered as the performance metrics. The intervention of unwanted signals contaminates the EEG signals which influence the performance of the algorithm. Therefore, a novel approach was approached to remove the artifacts using Independent Components Analysis which boosted the performance. Following the selection of appropriate feature vectors that provided acceptable accuracy. The same method was used on all nine subjects. As a result, intra-subject accuracy was obtained for 9 subjects 94.72%. The results show that the proposed approach would be useful to classify the upper limb movements accurately.
Engineeringnanowerk.com

New framework applies machine learning to atomistic modeling

(Nanowerk News) Northwestern University researchers have developed a new framework using machine learning that improves the accuracy of interatomic potentials -- the guiding rules describing how atoms interact -- in new materials design. The findings could lead to more accurate predictions of how new materials transfer heat, deform, and fail at the atomic scale.
ScienceBioMed Central

DeepProg: an ensemble of deep-learning and machine-learning models for prognosis prediction using multi-omics data

Genome Medicine volume 13, Article number: 112 (2021) Cite this article. Multi-omics data are good resources for prognosis and survival prediction; however, these are difficult to integrate computationally. We introduce DeepProg, a novel ensemble framework of deep-learning and machine-learning approaches that robustly predicts patient survival subtypes using multi-omics data. It identifies two optimal survival subtypes in most cancers and yields significantly better risk-stratification than other multi-omics integration methods. DeepProg is highly predictive, exemplified by two liver cancer (C-index 0.73–0.80) and five breast cancer datasets (C-index 0.68–0.73). Pan-cancer analysis associates common genomic signatures in poor survival subtypes with extracellular matrix modeling, immune deregulation, and mitosis processes. DeepProg is freely available at https://github.com/lanagarmire/DeepProg.
Businessaithority.com

Nextiles Launches Software Development Kit, Enabling All Industries To Access Novel Data Capture And Machine Learning Insights

Leader in smart fabric technology now has the capability to integrate its human performance data into applications across a variety of industries, including wellness and professional sports. Nextiles, a textiles manufacturing startup that blends traditional sewing techniques with printed circuit boards to create smart fabric, announced a newly designed software...
Computersarxiv.org

Reconstruction of the Density Power Spectrum from Quasar Spectra using Machine Learning

We describe a novel end-to-end approach using Machine Learning to reconstruct the power spectrum of cosmological density perturbations at high redshift from observed quasar spectra. State-of-the-art cosmological simulations of structure formation are used to generate a large synthetic dataset of line-of-sight absorption spectra paired with 1-dimensional fluid quantities along the same line-of-sight, such as the total density of matter and the density of neutral atomic hydrogen. With this dataset, we build a series of data-driven models to predict the power spectrum of total matter density. We are able to produce models which yield reconstruction to accuracy of about 1% for wavelengths $k \leq 2 h Mpc^{-1}$, while the error increases at larger $k$. We show the size of data sample required to reach a particular error rate, giving a sense of how much data is necessary to reach a desired accuracy. This work provides a foundation for developing methods to analyse very large upcoming datasets with the next-generation observational facilities.
Computersmathworks.com

Machine-Learning-for-Regression

Created with R2021a. Compatible with R2021a and later releases. This package contains several live scripts and supporting files that teach the basics of machine learning for regression. The materials are designed to be flexible and can be easily modified to accommodate a variety of teaching and learning methods. These include a brief background, interactive illustrations, tasks, reflection questions, a real-world application in electricity load forecasting, and guided exercises for the different concepts explored. The module can be used to provide a light introduction to the terminology and concepts in machine learning, centered around regression. The overarching goal is to familiarize students with the typical workflow, setup, and considerations involved in solving regression problems with machine learning.
HealthMedicalXpress

Predicting oral and general health associations using machine learning algorithms

Muthuthanthrige Cooray, Tohoku University, Sendai, Japan, presented the oral session "Oral and General Health Associations Using Machine Learning Prediction Algorithms" at the virtual 99th General Session & Exhibition of the International Association for Dental Research (IADR), held in conjunction with the 50th Annual Meeting of the American Association for Dental Research (AADR) and the 45th Annual Meeting of the Canadian Association for Dental Research (CADR), on July 21-24, 2021.
Coding & Programmingtowardsdatascience.com

Causal Reasoning in Machine Learning

Thanks to recent advancements in Artificial Intelligence (AI), we are now able to leverage Machine Learning and Deep Learning technologies in both academic and commercial applications. Although, relying just on correlations between the different features, can possibly lead to wrong conclusions since correlation does not necessarily imply causation. Two of the main limitations of nowadays Machine Learning and Deep Learning models are:
Computersarxiv.org

Declarative Machine Learning Systems

In the last years machine learning (ML) has moved from a academic endeavor to a pervasive technology adopted in almost every aspect of computing. ML-powered products are now embedded in our digital lives: from recommendations of what to watch, to divining our search intent, to powering virtual assistants in consumer and enterprise settings. Recent successes in applying ML in natural sciences revealed that ML can be used to tackle some of the hardest real-world problems humanity faces today. For these reasons ML has become central in the strategy of tech companies and has gathered even more attention from academia than ever before. Despite these successes, what we have witnessed so far is just the beginning. Right now the people training and using ML models are expert developers working within large organizations, but we believe the next wave of ML systems will allow a larger amount of people, potentially without coding skills, to perform the same tasks. These new ML systems will not require users to fully understand all the details of how models are trained and utilized for obtaining predictions. Declarative interfaces are well suited for this goal, by hiding complexity and favouring separation of interests, and can lead to increased productivity. We worked on such abstract interfaces by developing two declarative ML systems, Overton and Ludwig, that require users to declare only their data schema (names and types of inputs) and tasks rather then writing low level ML code. In this article we will describe how ML systems are currently structured, highlight important factors for their success and adoption, what are the issues current ML systems are facing and how the systems we developed addressed them. Finally we will talk about learnings from the development of ML systems throughout the years and how we believe the next generation of ML systems will look like.
ScienceEurekAlert

CHOP researchers establish novel approach for developing new antibiotics

Philadelphia, July 19, 2021--Researchers at Children's Hospital of Philadelphia (CHOP) have developed a novel method for producing new antibiotics to combat resistant bacteria. Through an approach that would target bacteria with an antibiotic that is masked by a prodrug, which the bacteria would themselves remove, the researchers identified a method that would allow for development of new, effective antibiotics that could overcome issues of resistance. The findings were published today in eLife.
Computersmarketresearchtelecast.com

Distributed machine learning: Substra new in the Linux Foundation’s incubator

The LF AI & Data Foundation takes another open source project under its wing, which first has to prove itself in the incubator: Substra. The framework is aimed at data scientists and machine learning specialists who want to handle distributed, cross-team and cross-company ML projects without having to forego the confidentiality of their respective data sets.

Comments / 0

Community Policy