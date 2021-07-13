USA Basketball stunned by Australia for second straight exhibition loss and how Jayson Tatum played coming off the bench
Head coach Gregg Popovich elected to change things up for USA Basketball on Monday night coming off a stunning loss against Nigeria in the team’s exhibition opener over the weekend. All-Stars Jayson Tatum and Bam Adebayo were sent to the bench with Draymond Green and Jerami Grant inserted into the starting five, likely in an attempt to bring more of a defensive edge to the starting five while providing the bench with more shot creation with Tatum.www.masslive.com
