Taylor Rogers gives Twins a second All-Star representative
DENVER – Taylor Rogers was watering his lawn late Monday afternoon, but he didn't finish the job. "That's OK," he shrugged. "It's still tops on the block." That chore was interrupted by a phone call from Rocco Baldelli, with a message Rogers had dreamed about — yet still caught him by surprise. Rogers is a member of the AL All-Star team, Baldelli informed him, a late addition after Seattle lefthander Yusei Kikuchi, who just came off the COVID-19 list, was ruled out of the game.www.startribune.com
Comments / 0