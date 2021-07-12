John Newby: Don't let local problems become excuse to maintain status quo

Sure, the book Nudge may have become a cultural phenomenon that ended up selling millions of copies. And, OK, it resulted in hundreds of governments and countless companies around the world adopting its concepts and methods. And, yeah, its co-author Richard Thaler went on to win the Nobel Prize and appear in an Oscar-winning movie starring Brad Pitt, Christian Bale and Ryan Gosling. But, Thaler says, when he and co-author Cass Sunstein were trying to sell the book back in the mid-2000s, they had a hard time finding someone to publish it.